COVID: Britain to scrap isolation of fully vaccinated people starting mid-August

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule no longer applies starting Aug. 16 to anyone who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a media briefing on coronavirus in Downing Street (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Britain’s government says it is scrapping rules for self-isolation for those who are fully vaccinated starting mid-August, as the country prepares to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Currently, people who are notified they’ve come into close contact with someone who tested positive must enter self-isolation for 10 days. Health Secretary Sajid Javid says this rule no longer applies starting Aug. 16 to anyone who has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Young people under 18 years old will no longer need to isolate unless they test positive -- a change that will come as a big relief for families with school children who have had to repeatedly isolate and miss school because of reported cases in their classes.

Javid says those who have come into close contact with an infected person will instead be advised to take a test as soon as possible. Officials are looking into removing the need for isolation after travelling abroad for fully vaccinated people, he added.

“Step by step, jab by jab, we’re replacing the temporary protection of restrictions with the long-term protection of vaccines,” he said.

Britain on Monday announced plans to scrap laws requiring face masks and social distancing on July 19.

