STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Mexico says gang killed Indigenous leader over protest tolls

Sonora state prosecutor Claudia Contreras said Rojo Valencia had been trying to install a toll booth on a main highway that runs through Yaqui territory to raise money for his Indigenous community.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational image (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MEXICO CITY: Prosecutors in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora said Monday that a criminal gang killed a Yaqui rights leader because they wanted money his Indigenous group had raised at highway blockades.

Tomás Rojo Valencia disappeared May 27 amid tensions over months of periodic blockades that the Yaqui put up to protest gas ducts, water pipelines and railway lines that have been run across their territory without consulting them or giving them much benefit.

Sonora state prosecutor Claudia Contreras said Rojo Valencia had been trying to install a toll booth on a main highway that runs through Yaqui territory to raise money for his Indigenous community.

It was apparently the money that was behind the killing of Rojo Valencia.

Criminal groups "were interested in illegal benefits from charging tolls on the highway, Contreras said.

Tomás Rojo was pushing for the installation of a toll booth to bring order to the process of charging tolls, to really benefit the Yaqui people.

 The prosecutor said Rojo Valencia's body was found half-buried in a rural area near the Yaqui town of Vicam, his head bashed in, apparently by a nearby hammer.

Contreras said police were led to the gang after discovering a clandestine gun repair workshop apparently linked to the criminal group.

He said one man had been arrested on homicide charges.

Businessmen and truckers have complained that the Yaqui roadblocks seriously affect the movement of raw materials and export goods and said protesters were sometimes abusive or demanded money to allow them to pass.

In February, a trucker plowed through a Yaqui roadblock, hitting and killing a member of the group.

Mexico has had a huge problem in recent years with protest groups taking over existing toll booths or setting up highway blockades and charging motorists to proceed.

In 2020, industry officials said as many as two dozen toll plazas across the country were seized by such protests on any given day and estimated the groups probably took in about $150 million a year.

In late 2020, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador launched an offensive against the highway takeovers, sending the National Guard and police to clear many of them, though apparently not including Yaqui blockades.

Lopez Obrador has made it his special project to bring justice to the Yaquis, who he has described as Mexico's most persecuted Indigenous group.

The Yaquis stubbornly fought the Mexican government's brutal campaign to eliminate the tribe in the late 1800s and early 1900s.

But they were largely defeated by 1900, and dictator Porfirio Diaz began moving them off their fertile farmland to less valuable territory or to virtual enslavement on haciendas as far away as the far eastern state of Yucatan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tomas Rojo Valencia Yaqui
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
India to make CoWIN platform available to all countries: PM Modi
Cyprus hit by worst forest fire in decades, 4 found dead
Gallery
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
Many prominent actors and filmmakers from across the country condemned the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’s proposed Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill. (Photo | PTI and EPS)
Suriya to Kamal Haasan: Indian film stars slam Narendra Modi government over Cinematograph Bill 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp