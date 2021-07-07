STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Shooting of star Dutch reporter Peter R. de Vries raises European concern

Peter R. de Vries, celebrated for his courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld, was fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital after the Tuesday night shooting.

Published: 07th July 2021 08:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 08:09 PM   |  A+A-

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries

Dutch crime reporter Peter R. de Vries (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

AMSTERDAM: European leaders expressed dismay, media rights advocates demanded justice and the Netherlands reeled in shock Wednesday after a veteran Dutch crime reporter was shot in the head in downtown Amsterdam following a TV appearance.

Peter R. de Vries, celebrated for his courageous reporting on the Dutch underworld, was fighting for his life in an Amsterdam hospital after the Tuesday night shooting.

Two suspects remained in custody Wednesday, a 35-year-old Polish citizen living in the Netherlands and a 21-year-old Dutchman, while a third person detained Tuesday night was let go, according to a Dutch police statement. Their first court appearance was scheduled for Friday.

The motive for the attack was not disclosed.

The shooting was seen as a national tragedy in the Netherlands, and dozens of people brought flowers to the scene of the attack, less than a block from the capital's famous Rijksmuseum. Some said it shook their sense of security and raised worries about respect for the rule of law.

Dutch King Willem Alexander called the shooting “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law.”

It also struck a chord elsewhere in Europe, where such brutal attacks on reporters are rare and where the killings of journalists in Slovakia and Malta in recent years raised concerns about reporters’ safety in developed, democratic societies.

“We might disagree with a lot we see in our media, but we have to agree that journalists investigating potential abuses of power are not a threat but an asset to our democracies and our societies,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told European Parliament lawmakers Wednesday.

De Vries, 64, is the Netherlands' most prominent journalist, vaulting to fame after he covered the kidnapping of a Heineken heir in 1983. He’s a regular on evening news programs and has continued to break stories about the Dutch criminal underworld. He won an International Emmy in 2008 for a television show about the disappearance of U.S. teenager Natalee Holloway while she was on holiday in the Dutch Caribbean island of Aruba in 2005.

“Yesterday our worst nightmare became reality,” de Vries’ son Royce tweeted on behalf of the family. “We as a family surround Peter with love and hope during this difficult phase. Much is still uncertain, but what is certain is that all expressions of support from all over the country now offer enormous support.”

De Vries had long been considered a possible target of the criminals he doggedly reported on. Police and prosecutors would not comment on whether he had police protection.

De Vries had recently been acting as an adviser and confidant to a witness in a major trial of the alleged leader of a crime gang, Ridouan Taghi, who was extradited to the Netherlands from Dubai in 2019. Taghi is currently in jail while he stands trial along with 16 other suspects.

Liam Bakker, an Amsterdam resident who lives near the site where de Vries was attacked, described hearing three or four shots and then rushing to see what happened.

“We came out and saw him lying on the ground... bleeding,” Bakker said, still rattled the next day.

He was among those paying homage at the impromptu memorial site Wednesday on a quiet, brick-lined street. A student from the nearby University of Amsterdam called it “horrible.” Another woman, two generations older, set down a bouquet of sunflowers saying, “It’s a shame, it’s terrible.” A man on a bike said he came simply because he “wanted to do something.”

Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders expressed “full solidarity” with de Vries’ family and all Dutch journalists on Wednesday, and called for those responsible for the shooting to be brought to justice.

Lawmakers and officials in other European Union countries also spoke out. European Council President Charles Michel called the shooting “a crime against our fundamental value of freedom of the press.”

The commissioner for human rights at the Council of Europe, Dunja Mijatović, tweeted, “Everything should be done to bring perpetrator(s) and mastermind(s) of this horrific crime to justice and ensure #SafetyOfJournalists in #Europe.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
European leaders Peter R de Vries
India Matters
For representational purposes
JEE-Main 2021: Exams to be held in two editions from July 20-25 and July 27-August 2
Scientists wrote in the Lancet journal that peer-reviewed studies strongly suggest that the virus evolved in nature. (File photo | EPS)
Recent evidence points to natural origin of COVID-19, scientists write in Lancet
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy and the murder of justice
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
We are not giving any protection to Twitter, Centre is free to take action: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Veteran actor Dilip Kumar (File Photo | EPS)
Remembering Dilip Kumar: The actor who grew with India as it evolved
While 13 members took oath in Hindi, two took in English. (Photo | ANI)
Cabinet Reshuffle: Harsh Vardhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal resign, fresh faces like Scindia, Rane show up
Gallery
Dilip Kumar was born as Mohammed Yusuf Khan on December 11, 1922, in Peshawar, British India. In Peshawar, he grew up in a multi-religious neighbourhood along with his school friend and later his colleague in the Hindi film industry, Raj Kapoor. (File Photo | AP)
Dilip Kumar (1922-2021): A tribute to 'The First Khan'
Deepwater Horizon oil spill: In April 2010, the leakage from a seafloor oil gusher led to the explosion of the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico, killing 11 workers and injuring many others. It is estimated that the three-month long oil spil
From Gulf of Mexico to Tokyo Bay, a brief pictorial history of oil spills
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp