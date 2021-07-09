STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Localisation of SDGs imperative to achieve 2030 Agenda: India at United Nations

The 'SDG India Index', spearheaded by NITI Aayog since 2018, plays a pivotal role in SDG localisation by measuring performance by using globally-accepted methodology and ranking them accordingly.

Published: 09th July 2021 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Stressing on the need for localisation of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to achieve the 2030 SDG agenda, India has said that there is no "one size fits all" approach but countries can certainly share experience and learn from each other.

Speaking at the High Level Political Forum (HLPF) on "How can localisation of SDGs contribute to Leaving no one behind?, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti said that due to the localisation efforts, the path to implement the 2030 Agenda will be relatively smooth even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"For the 2030 Agenda to succeed in big countries like India with a population of 1.3 billion, SDG localisation is an imperative," he said on Thursday.

Tirumurti said that breaking down goals and implementation to sub-national and local levels is the only way to succeed in achieving SDG targets.

Localisation also allows developing local solutions to local challenges by empowering provincial and local levels of government.

"There is no 'one size fits all' approach for localisation, but we can certainly share experience and learn from each other," he said.

Tirumurti said that the global pandemic is threatening to disrupt the "Decade of Action".

"It goes without saying that we need to work together collectively to ensure that all countries, especially vulnerable ones, stay their course on the 2030 SDG Agenda," he said.

He said that the overall coordination for implementation of SDGs in India is handled by the National Institution for Transforming India or NITI Aayog, which is driven by the mandate to work in a spirit of cooperative and competitive federalism and has been extensively engaging with governments at national and local levels as well as civil society organizations.

NITI Aayog has assisted in developing SDG vision documents at sub-national and local levels.

The fact that our Government has given a pride of place to digital governance, especially to make them people-centric, has paved the way for citizen-friendly localisation, Tirumurti said.

Institutional structures at the state and local levels, such as nodal SDG department, dedicated SDG teams, and district-level structures, help dissolve a silo-based functioning.

After the fiscal decentralisation, the government took forward in 2015-16 the implementation of local development plans by local government integrating SDGs into them, he said.

The 'SDG India Index', spearheaded by NITI Aayog since 2018, plays a pivotal role in SDG localisation by measuring performance by using globally-accepted methodology and ranking them accordingly.

It is being brought out annually since 2018.

The 2021 edition of the Index covers all 17 Goals, 70 targets, and 115 indicators.

The Index offers valuable insights to policymakers on the remaining distance to travel, gaps, and data and statistical challenges.

The utility of the Index extends beyond progress monitoring - it has implemented cooperative and competitive federalism in the true spirit of democracy and good governance, he said.

Tirumurti said that India's second VNR (Voluntary National Review) entitled, "Decade of Action: Taking SDGs from Global to Local", at the 2020 HLPF, adopted a "whole of-society" approach.

He said that SDG localisation process is not limited only to government interventions, but also includes civil society organisations.

"In spite of the pandemic, we have seen remarkable progress in some crucial goals, for example in Goal 3 (Good Health and Well-Being), Goal 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), Goal 7 (Affordable and Clean Energy), Goal 11 (Sustainable Cities and Communities) and Goal 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production)," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 pandemic NITI Aayog 2030 SDG agenda
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp