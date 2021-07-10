STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Committed to Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process: India at UN

Tirumurti said that India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

Published: 10th July 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti (Photo | Twitter screengrab/@IndiaUNNewYork)

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti (Photo | Twitter screengrab/@IndiaUNNewYork)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Expressing concern over the involvement of external actors in Syria, India has said it is committed to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN-facilitated political process to bring long-term security and stability in the conflict-ridden country.

Explaining India's vote on the Adoption of Syria Humanitarian Resolution on Friday, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador T.S.Tirumurti said that India firmly believes that long-term security and stability of this region can only be achieved by preserving the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.

"We are deeply concerned with the involvement of external actors in Syria which is making the situation worse.We also remain convinced that there can be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and reaffirm our commitment to advancing a Syrian-led and Syrian-owned UN facilitated political process in line with the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," he said.

Noting that the decade-long violence and terror has caused devastating impact on the lives of Syrians, Tirumurti said that India has been calling for enhanced and effective humanitarian assistance to all Syrians throughout the country without discrimination, politicisation and preconditions.

He said that more than 13 million people across Syria need humanitarian assistance in one form or another.

"Syrian women, children, elderly have severely impacted in disproportionate ways. Today's adoption, therefore, will reassure 3. 4 million people in the northwest of Syria," he said.

"We also need to reflect on the humanitarian situation not just in the northwest, but also on the rest of the territory of Syria. Both the UN Secretary General and Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) have repeatedly spoken about the worsening humanitarian operations on the ground," he said.

Tirumurti said that there is an urgent need for an active engagement between international donor community, humanitarian agencies and financial institutions with Syria, consistent with the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria to address the humanitarian situation and reconstruction needs.

"Concrete steps need to be taken to address the hurdles that are obstructing the functioning of cross line operations as well. We need a realistic basis to move forward," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS Tirumurti Syria
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp