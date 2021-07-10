STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pharma company Venus Remedies announces Covid protection policy for employees

The policy comes into force with effect from July 1 and will be valid up to June 30 next year.

Published: 10th July 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 04:56 PM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Pharma company Venus Remedies on Saturday announced a Covid protection policy for its employees and their immediate family members.

Under the policy, the company will pay an amount equivalent to one month of gross salary for the next 12 months to the nominated dependents of permanent employees in case of their untimely demise due to Covid-19, according to a company statement here.

Over and above this, the company will also offer regular employment to their next eligible kin, spouse or children, as per their qualification and experience, based on the organisation's standard employment rules, it further said.

The support extended to the dependent family members of deceased employees is in addition to the existing employee benefits, it added. The policy comes into force with effect from July 1 and will be valid up to June 30 next year.

Akshansh Chaudhary, President, HR, Venus Remedies, said, "Our employees are not only our greatest assets but also our topmost priority, and all our policies are oriented towards their well-being."

"We sincerely pray that this contribution helps rebuild the lives of those employees and their family members who have been affected by Covid-19. As we renew our commitment to our fight against COVID-19, we are confident that we will overcome these trying times and emerge stronger."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venus Remedies COVID 19 Coroavirus Pandemic lockdown
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp