STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka reopens many places after 2 months

The Health Ministry says theaters, cinemas and museums can operate at half capacity. Hotels and restaurants will also reopen subject to health guidelines.

Published: 10th July 2021 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2021 01:47 PM   |  A+A-

People attend the Cruilla music festival in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, July 9, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka has reopened places of worship, restaurants and cinemas with certain restrictions, after being closed for nearly two months.

The Health Ministry says theatres, cinemas and museums can operate at half capacity. Hotels and restaurants will also reopen subject to health guidelines.

Conferences, seminars and brand launches can be held with a maximum of 50 on-site participants. A maximum of 50 people can attend funerals for those who die of non-COVID-19-related causes.

Sri Lanka saw a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases starting in April. There are 271,483 confirmed cases in Sri Lanka including 3,434 deaths.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Justice Prathiba M Singh said the Indian society is gradually becoming more and more homogeneous. (File Photo)
Delhi HC backs Uniform Civil Code, urges Centre to take necessary steps
Image for representation (File | PTI)
Not standing for national anthem is not an offence: Jammu and Kashmir HC
Sirisha Bandla (Photo | Twitter/@SirishaBandla)
Indian-origin aeronautical engineer Sirisha Bandla set to fly into space on Virgin Galactic spacecraft
A health worker collects swab samples of a man in Bengaluru. (File Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
India records 42,766 new cases, 1,206 deaths in last 24 hours: Health Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
14 Zika virus cases have been confirmed in Kerala.
Zika virus explained: Why pregnant women should take extra caution?
Gallery
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
WHAT ARE 'WHAT IF...' STORIES? Not Captain America but Captain Britain, Steve Rogers is not the super soldiers but Peggy Carter is! Interested? While DC got ‘Elseworlds’, Marvel has the ‘What If?’. To be released in 10 episodes on Disney+, the animated se
Marvel's 'What If...?' trailer breakdown: From Zombie Ironman to new Black Panther, 10 things Avengers fans should know!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp