Iran irked by US, European support for opposition group

Former U.S. diplomat Mike Pompeo claimed that the Iranian government was "at its most precarious state" since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and called for sustained pressure on Tehran. 

Published: 11th July 2021 07:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 07:17 PM   |  A+A-

People attend a protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 10, 2021 as part of the 'Free Iran World Summit 2021'.

People attend a protest rally in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, July 10, 2021 as part of the 'Free Iran World Summit 2021'. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: The Iranian government has expressed anger over the appearance of senior European and U.S. politicians at a rally in support of an opposition group that has long sought to overthrow Iran's theocratic rulers — and which was once considered a terror organization by the West.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported that the country's foreign ministry on Sunday, July 11, 2201, summoned Slovenia's envoy in Tehran over a video message by the EU nations' prime minister at the event hosted by the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

The NRCI is the political wing of the Mujahedeen-e-Khalq, which is considered a terror organization by Iran and was once designated as such by the United States until it was delisted in 2012. The EU removed the group from its terrorism list in 2009.

Hundreds of people rallied Saturday in front of Berlin's iconic Brandenburg Gate, while speakers including former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile and numerous serving U.S. senators from across the aisle lauded the NRCI and its aims.

Pompeo, who defended the Trump administration's hard-line stance against Iran over its nuclear program, claimed in his video address that the Iranian government was "at its most precarious state" since the 1979 Islamic Revolution and called for sustained pressure on Tehran.

The former top U.S. diplomat also compared Iran's newly elected president, Ebrahim Raisi, to a "mass murderer" for his role in the execution of thousands of Iranian political prisoners in 1988.

"The United States should take the lead to hold him accountable for the crimes against humanity that he committed," said Pompeo, adding that the U.S. government should tell allies in Europe and Asia if they deal with Raisi, "the United States will hold them accountable as well."

Pompeo praised the NRCI, whose funding is unclear and which has in the past paid foreign politicians to appear at its rallies, urging the group to "keep up the fight."

"May your mission be blessed and protected, may the Iranian people be blessed," said the Republican, who has refused to rule out running in the 2024 U.S. presidential election.

Pompeo's support for the group was echoed by Brazile, who praised the "remarkable courage and leadership" of the NRCI's president, Maryam Rajavi.

Also speaking during the event were Democratic Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, and Republican Sens. Roy Blunt and Ted Cruz, the former U.K. House of Commons Speaker John Bercow, former Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini, former Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper and others.

Iran slammed Western politicians taking part in the event, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh accusing them of "(selling) themselves cheap for a Europe-hosted circus arranged by a once Saddam-backed terrorist cult with Iranian blood on its hands."

The ministry also condemned the speech by Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, calling it "unacceptable, against diplomatic norms and spirit" of bilateral relations, the IRNA news agency reported.

Jansa, whose country holds the rotating European Council presidency, had said he backed calls for an independent investigation into Raisi's role in the 1988 executions.

"The Iranian regime must be held accountable for human rights violations and the international community must be more firm on this," he said.
 

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

