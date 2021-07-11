STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia's Coronavirus cases exceed 25,000 for third day

Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000.

Published: 11th July 2021 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2021 10:31 PM   |  A+A-

People, most of them without face masks, walk at Red Square during sunset in Moscow, Russia.

People, most of them without face masks, walk at Red Square during sunset in Moscow, Russia. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: Russia's daily tally of confirmed coronavirus infections has exceeded 25,000 for the third day in a row.

Authorities reported 25,033 new cases Sunday.

Russia has been facing a sharp rise of contagions in recent weeks, with daily new infections increasing from around 9,000 in early June to over 25,000 on Friday.

For the first time in the pandemic, the daily death toll exceeded 700 on Tuesday.

It's remained at that level ever since, with 749 new deaths registered on Sunday.

Officials blame the surge on the spread of the delta variant.

They're seeking to boost vaccine uptake, which has remained lower than in many Western countries.

As of Wednesday, about 27 million Russians, or just 18.5 per cent of the 146-million population, have received at least one shot of a vaccine, and 18.5 million, or 12.6 per cent, have been fully vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Russia Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Argentina's Lionel Messi (C) and teammates celebrate after winning the Conmebol 2021 Copa America football tournament final match against Brazil at Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi's Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title
Gallery
Fuelling the 'GOAT' debate further, Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Golden Boot, Argentina captain Lionel Messi became Copa America top scorer.
Euro Cup or Copa America?: Best stats, goal scorers, performers as continental tournaments conclude; Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi win Golden Boot
Victorious captain Lionel Messi of Argentina kisses the Copa America trophy. (Photo | AP)
Copa America 2021: Best images of Lionel Messi as Argentina end 28-year trophy drought at Brazil's Maracana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp