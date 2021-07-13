STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Deuba will not take oath as Nepal PM until President Bhandari revises notice of his appointment: Report

A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, in its order, had said that Deuba must be appointed the Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

Published: 13th July 2021 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal's newly-elected Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli (L) and outgoing Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba (R) look on during the swearing-in ceremony at the President's House in Kathmandu. | AFP

KP Sharma Oli (L) and Sher Bahadur Deuba (R). (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepali Congress chief Sher Bahadur Deuba, who has been appointed the new Prime Minister of Nepal, will not take the oath of office until President Bidya Devi Bhandari revises the notice of his appointment, a media report said on Tuesday.

President Bhandari on Tuesday issued the notice appointing the 75-year-old Opposition leader as the prime minister in line with the ruling issued by the Supreme Court on Monday.

A five-member Constitutional Bench led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana, in its order, had said that Deuba must be appointed the Prime Minister in line with Article 76 (5) of the Constitution.

However, the president's office has failed to disclose the article under which Deuba is being made the prime minister in the notice, The Himalayan Times reported.

After receiving some legal counsel, Deuba has sent across a message to President Bhandari that he will not take the oath until the error is rectified, the paper said.

The swearing-in ceremony was initially set to be held at 6:00 pm (17:45 IST).

Previously, Deuba served as Nepal's Prime Minister four times from June 2017February 2018, June 2004February 2005, July 2001October 2002 and September 1995March 1997.

Deuba is required to seek a vote of confidence from the House within 30 days of his appointment as the Prime Minister, as per the constitutional provisions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bahadur Deuba Nepal Parliament
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp