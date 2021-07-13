STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Google's Sundar Pichai warns about threats to internet freedom

Changing laws pertaining to the internet are leading to different internets in different countries, he said in an interview.

Published: 13th July 2021 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2021 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

File image of Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai. (File Photo | AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Chief Executive Officer of Google Sundar Pichai has warned about threats to the free and open internet in several countries where the flow of information is being restricted.

In an interview with BBC on Monday, Google's boss said that "many countries are restricting the flow of information, and the model is often taken for granted." He also addressed controversies around tax, privacy, and data and argued that "artificial intelligence is more profound than fire, electricity or the internet."

Referring to different laws being followed in countries relating to online content which makes "different internets" for different countries,"... it is more a step back... I think a free and open internet is a tremendous force for good and we take it for granted a bit...," he said in response to a question about "different internets" - a reference to countries having increasingly disparate laws about online content and what kind is "offensive."

"In each country now there is a debate what speech is OK and what should be allowed... in some ways I think we pull back from the bigger picture (which is that) many countries around the world are restricting the flow of information and drawing much more rigid boundaries," he said during an exclusive interview to BBC at the Google headquarters at Silicon Valley in California.

Remembering his roots, Tamil Nadu-born CEO of both Google and its parent company Alphabet has said that India is deeply rooted in him and a big part of who he is.

"I'm an American citizen but India is deeply within me. So it's a big part of who I am," Pichai said.

He also urged "countries with strong democratic traditions and values" to stand up against the potential fragmenting of the internet while speaking to BBC.

Pichai's comment comes as social media platforms, news publishers, OTT websites and search engines (like Google) grapple with new laws introduced by the Indian government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunda Pichai Google Internet
India Matters
The source of the infection remains unknown (File photo | Shriram BN)
India's first Covid patient contracts virus again in Kerala
eople queue up to refill their oxygen tanks at a filling station in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Covid: Is Lambda variant more dangerous?
The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has predicted an imminent ‘third wave’. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
What should we do to prevent a third Covid wave?
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
High speed Supreme Court proceedings soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
North Korea's grave food crisis | Tnie Documentary
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
The Beckwourth Complex, California's largest wildfire this year, set alight portions of the Plumas National Forest on July 8, 2021, and spread beyond state lines over to neighbouring states. It continues to burn across 83,926 acres of land, destroying at
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp