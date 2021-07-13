STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two officers on US task force shot outside Baltimore, confirms police

Gun Firing

By Associated Press

WOODLAWN: Two Baltimore Police officers serving on a US Marshals' task force were shot and wounded on Tuesday while serving a warrant outside a mall, authorities said.

Preliminary information is that their injuries are not life-threatening, according to a law enforcement official, who could not discuss the ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning in the area of Security Square Mall in Woodlawn, Baltimore County police said.

Police didn't immediately release any information about the suspect's condition.

Video of the shooting scene in the mall's parking lot was streamed on WMAR-TV, and appeared to show a pickup truck with bullet holes in the driver's side window and windshield.

Baltimore Police tweeted that the police commissioner responded to Shock Trauma at the University of Maryland Medical Centre.

