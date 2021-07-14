STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bill in US House aims to strengthen America's ties with Indo-Pacific countries, including India

It shall be the policy of the United States to strengthen engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean region, including with governments, civil society and private sectors.

Published: 14th July 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

India-US relations, India-US ties, India-US flags

Image used for representation (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives to bolster America's ties with countries in Indo-Pacific, particularly India, Australia and Japan, recognising the strategic significance of the region where Washington has political, economic and security interests.

Introduced by Congressman Joaquin Castro, the "Indian Ocean Region Strategic Review Act" calls for continuing to build the US-India relationship in order to regularise security cooperation through the negotiation of agreements concerning access, communication and navigation.

As a part of the US engagement in the Indo-Pacific, it shall be the policy of the United States to strengthen engagement with the countries in the Indian Ocean region, including with governments, civil society and private sectors to promote America's political engagement with the region, it said.

The bill introduced by the Democratic Party lawmaker from Texas also seeks to promote cooperation with the US allies in the Indo-Pacific, including Japan and Australia, and major defence partners, including India and NATO allies, including the UK and France, to support a rules-based order in such a region.

The US, India, Australia and Japan are members of an informal grouping known as Quad which aims at strengthening a rules-based order in the strategically-important Indo-Pacific amidst China's aggressive actions in the region. The representatives for the four-member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

In March, US President Joe Biden hosted the first Quad Leaders' Summit held virtually which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

The evolving situation in the Indo-Pacific region in the wake of China's increasing military muscle-flexing has become a major talking point among leading global powers. The US seeks to make Quad a security architecture to check China's growing assertiveness.

China, which is engaged in hotly-contested territorial disputes in the South and East China Seas, has made substantial progress in militarising its man-made islands in the past few years. Beijing claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea.

But Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Brunei and Taiwan have counterclaims. In the East China Sea, China has territorial disputes with Japan. Both maritime areas in the South and East China seas are rich in minerals, oil and other natural resources and are also vital to global trade.

In November 2017, India, Japan, the US and Australia gave shape to the long-pending proposal of setting up the Quad to develop a new strategy to keep the critical sea routes in the Indo-Pacific free of any influence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US House of Representatives Indo Pacific US India ties US Indo Pacific ties Indian Ocean
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp