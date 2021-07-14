STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Covid-19: London Mayor keeps face masks mandatory for public transport

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said face coverings would no longer be a legal requirement in England when lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Published: 14th July 2021 09:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:37 PM   |  A+A-

People wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus during the morning rush hour at Waterloo train station in London

People wear face masks to curb the spread of coronavirus during the morning rush hour at Waterloo train station in London. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The UK is headed for a mixed bag of rules on face masks in enclosed spaces, as protection against the spread of coronavirus, after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said on Wednesday that they would remain a mandatory requirement on public transport in the city.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said face coverings would no longer be a legal requirement in England from next Monday when lockdown restrictions are lifted, but that people would be expected to wear them in enclosed spaces.

He has come under criticism for this decision from scientists and medics, who want the rules for compulsory face coverings to stay in place beyond July 19 as infection rates from the Delta variant of COVID-19 remain high.

"I've repeatedly made clear that the simplest and safest option would have been for the government to retain the national requirement for face coverings on public transport. I'm not prepared to stand by and put Londoners, and our city's recovery, at risk," said Khan.

"This is why, after careful consideration, I have decided to ask TfL [Transport for London] to retain the requirement for passengers to wear a face covering on all TfL services when the national regulations change."

"By keeping face masks mandatory we will give Londoners and visitors the reassurance and confidence to make the most of what our city has to offer, while also protecting our heroic transport workers and those who may be vulnerable and rely on the network to get around our city," he said.

ALSO READ | From London to Saint Petersburg, Euro raises fears of COVID spread amid concerns on Delta variant

TfL falls under the mayoral jurisdiction for the British capital and Khan's move has been backed by the city's authorities and businesses.

"This is the right call. Keeping masks on London's public transport network in the short-term is a sensible and proportionate measure as the country unlocks, which our members tell us will boost their employees' confidence," said John Dickie, Chief Executive of London First, a business group for the city.

Meanwhile, Wales updated its lockdown plans on Wednesday and in line with the devolved regions of Scotland and Northern Ireland, has decided to keep the mandatory requirement for face masks in place.

"Face coverings will continue to be required by law in most indoor public places and on public transport, with the exception of hospitality settings," Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford announced.

In Scotland, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had said on Tuesday that the mandatory use of face coverings will remain in place for "some time".

A UK government spokesperson stressed there would be a shift from "universal government diktat to relying on people's personal responsibility".

"The guidance is clear that people are expected and recommended to wear a mask when they come into contact with people they don't normally meet in enclosed and crowded spaces," the spokesperson said.

The Opposition Labour Party has said it is "irresponsible" to drop the legal requirement to wear masks.

Meanwhile, around 1,200 scientists, including members of the government's Scientist Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), have urged Boris Johnson to pause a complete end to all legal lockdown restrictions from July 19, warning the decision to unlock is "unethical".

ALSO WATCH:

Writing in 'The Lancet', they accused the government of pursuing an "unscientific" policy of "herd immunity by mass infection".

Several doctors' associations have also been mounting pressure on the government to keep the requirement of face coverings a legal requirement.

But the government's stand is that with vaccinations now at an accelerated pace, this is the best time to unlock the economy ahead of the winter months when the deadly virus would have an "advantage".

Therefore, most parts of the UK are set for eased lockdown rules from next Monday, with a variation of requirements on face coverings now expected in different parts of the country.

The coronavirus has killed 128,748 people, along with 5,210,616 confirmed infections, in the UK so far, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson Covid 19 Delta Variant Covid 19 in UK
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp