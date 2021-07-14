STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taliban capture key Afghanistan border crossing along Pakistan frontier

While a Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing, the Afghan defence ministry said that it was checking developments.

Published: 14th July 2021 11:38 AM

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019.

Afghan security forces stand guard during a fight against Taliban fighters in Kunduz province north of Kabul, Afghanistan (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

KANDAHAR: The Taliban said on Wednesday they had captured the strategic border crossing of Spin Boldak along the frontier with Pakistan, continuing sweeping gains made since foreign forces stepped up their withdrawal.

"The (Taliban) Mujahideen have captured an important border town called Wesh in Kandahar. With this, the important road between (Spin) Boldak and Chaman and Kandahar customs have come under Mujahideen control," Taliban spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said in a statement.

A Pakistan security source confirmed the insurgents had taken control of the crossing. The Afghan defence ministry said it was checking developments. "The Taliban has taken control of the Afghan side of the Chaman-Spin Boldak border crossing. They have raised their flag and removed the Afghan flag," the Pakistani security source told AFP on condition of anonymity.

The Taliban have launched a widespread offensive across the countryside since early May when US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal of troops. Since then, the insurgents have captured at least three other crossings along the borders with Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

