STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Violated basic rights': Spain's top court rules Covid lockdown unconstitutional

The court ruling said that the limitations on movement violated citizens' basic rights and therefore the state of emergency was insufficient to give them constitutional backing.

Published: 14th July 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2021 09:03 PM   |  A+A-

spain lockdown

Spain's government declared the state of emergency on March 14, 2020, ordering people off the streets except for basic shopping for several weeks. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MADRID: Spain's Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that last year's strict stay-at-home lockdown order by the government under a state of emergency was unconstitutional.

The court ruling was in response to a suit brought by the far-right Vox party.

It was a split decision according to a brief statement issued by the court.

State broadcaster TVE says it was six magistrates in favour and five against.

While leaving intact most of the state of emergency's terms, the court said that the key articles ordering the population off the streets except for shorts trips for shopping and unavoidable commutes for work and other official business were unconstitutional.

According to TVE, the ruling said that the limitations on movement violated citizens' basic rights and therefore the state of emergency was insufficient to give them constitutional backing.

The six magistrates said that a state of exception, which does allow the government to suspend basic rights, would have been necessary.

With the pandemic raging and hospitals filling up, Spain's government declared the state of emergency on March 14, 2020.

Six weeks passed before Spaniards could even go out for exercise as the government gradually relaxed the measures once the pandemic's worst moment had passed.

It was not immediately clear if the ruling will open the gates for lawsuits against the government.

Over 81,000 deaths in Spain have been attributed to COVID-19.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 pandemic COVID 19 COVID 19 lockdowns Spain lockdown
India Matters
International departure passengers at Rapid PCR testing centre at Terminal-3 of Kochi airport. (Photo | EPS)
IMA says Covid restrictions in Kerala unscientific, causing spread
A health worker takes nasal sample of a man for COVID-19 test near a metro station, in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, July 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Delta sub-lineages unlikely to be more transmissible than parent variant: Govt panel
 Kanwar yatra
Right Uttarakhand move on Kanwar yatra, put health above polls
Kundan Kumar Roy
Colourful creations of colour-blind painter winning hearts & laurels

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Oct. 7, 2016 file photo, people watch the sunset over the skyline, with Burj Khalifa at right, in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
Watch | World’s deepest pool opens in Dubai with ‘Sunken City’
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
You all are a reflection of new India: PM Modi to athletes | Tokyo Olympics
Gallery
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp