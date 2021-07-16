STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 prohibitory orders extended in Nepal's Kathmandu valley till July 25

The Kathmandu valley has been under prohibitory orders since April 29 when a devastating wave of COVID-19 was sweeping across the country.

Published: 16th July 2021 07:02 PM

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward of a government run hospital in Kathmandu,

Nepalese paramedics treat a COVID-19 patient outside an emergency ward of a government run hospital in Kathmandu. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's capital Kathmandu and two surrounding districts have extended the coronavirus prohibitory period -- which was set to end on July 15 -- by another 10 days as the authorities continue to view Kathmandu Valley as a high risk zone for virus transmission, according to a media report on Friday.

In a joint statement, the district administration offices of Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur said the prohibitory period will be extended till July 25, The Himalayan Times reported.

Though the present daily virus cases are fewer than April and May, officials said Kathmandu Valley cannot be opened up now as it is the hub of economic activity and the risk of virus transmission is high.

In the latest prohibitory period, there is a ban on operating entertainment-related businesses, conducting public demonstrations, 'jatras', festivities, and running educational institutions, The Himalayan Times reported.

Goods trucks will be allowed to operate from 9 am to 11 am and from 4 pm to 7 pm.

Online food and goods delivery will be allowed till 7 pm.

Meanwhile, Nepal reported 2,006 new coronavirus cases and 43 related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the country's virus caseload and death toll to 664,576 and 9,506 respectively, the report said on Friday.

