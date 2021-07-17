STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
George Floyd death: Culprit Derek Chauvin trial's cost US county nearly $4 million

Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death and was sentenced in April to 22 1/2 years in prison.

Published: 17th July 2021

In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahil. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS: The weekslong trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin cost Minnesota's Hennepin County about USD 3.7 million for employee salaries, courthouse security, victims' services for George Floyd's family and other expenses, according to county documents released Friday.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office, which oversees security at the courthouse, spent a total of about USD 3.2 million for employee salaries, equipment and security for the courthouse.

The Star Tribune reported that after salaries, the single largest expense was for added courthouse security: USD 773,412 was spent on items such as barbed and razor wire fencing, barricades and boarding.

That cost did not include staffing.

Costs for the Attorney General's Office and the state courts were not immediately available, though Attorney General Keith Ellison's office has said some of the outside prosecutors who assisted in the case worked for free.

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which also helped, spent USD 467,877 on costs ranging from employee salaries to food and refreshments for Floyd's family.

The sheriff's and county attorney's offices said some of the expenses, such as salaries, would have been incurred regardless of Chauvin's trial.

