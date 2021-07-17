Shocked to see daughter of Afghan envoy abducted: Pakistan lawmaker

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani lawmaker Mohsin Dawar on Saturday expressed his shock at the "shameful and disgraceful act" of abduction and torture of the daughter of Afghan envoy in Pakistan and terming it as a signal and threat to the entire Afghan nation.

Taking to Twitter, Member National Assembly Mohsin Dawar said, "Shocked to know that the daughter of Afghan Ambassador Najibullah Alikhel was kidnapped & tortured. This is an extremely shameful & disgraceful act, that demands immediate punishment. The safe city cameras MUST have evidence. We express solidarity with the ambassador & his family."

"Abduction of Silsila Alikhel sends the same message as did the abduction of Abdul Khaliq Farahi. Islamabad's high level of security & safe city cameras make it a safe place for all diplomats except those from Afghanistan. This is a signal & threat to the entire Afghan nation," he added.

According to Afghanistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) statement Silsila Alikhil was abducted for several hours on Friday July 16 and severely tortured by unknown individuals on her way home.

The statement said that after being released from the kidnappers' captivity, Silsila Alikhil is under medical care at the hospital.

"The MoFA strongly condemns this heinous act and expresses its deep concern over the safety and security of diplomats, their families, and staff members of the Afghan political and consular missions in Pakistan," the statement said.

Afghanistan MoFA called upon Pakistan to take "immediate necessary actions to ensure full security of Afghanistan embassy and consulates as well as the immunity of the country's diplomats and their families in accordance with international treaties and conventions.

"While the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs is following the matter with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, we urge the Pakistani government to identify and prosecute the perpetrators at the soonest possible time," the statement added.