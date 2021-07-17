STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

United Nations appeals for USD 850 million to help war-torn Afghanistan

In many instances, Afghan security forces and military have put up little or no resistance after often being left without supplies or reinforcements.

Published: 17th July 2021 10:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 10:34 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, June 23, 2021.

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN humanitarian chief in Afghanistan appealed for USD 850 million Thursday to help the war-torn country cope with the impact of the Taliban offensive, protracted malnutrition for a third of the country, a severe drought, and the return of 627,000 Afghans this year, most of them deported from neighbouring Iran.

Ramiz Alakbarov told reporters at UN headquarters after a virtual briefing from the capital of Kabul that at least 18 million Afghans are in need of assistance and the UN plan is to provide help for at least 15.7 million of them.

But he said the UN's USD 1.3 billion appeal is only 37 per cent funded -- USD 450 million -- with the United States the largest donor.

He said the remaining the USD 850 million being sought is desperately needed.

As American and NATO troops complete their pullout from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years, the Taliban in recent weeks have gained control of many districts and key border posts with neighbours Iran, Pakistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

In many instances, Afghan security forces and military have put up little or no resistance after often being left without supplies or reinforcements.

"Alakbarov said the second drought in three years and the Taliban's offensive have led 270,000 people to flee their homes in rural areas toward urban areas and regional centers," where they need food, water, shelter and sanitation.

The UN is also seeing very intensive movements of population in the areas when the Iranian and Pakistan borders are now largely closed, with Afghans trying to use paths away from the official crossings to try to leave the country, he said.

Alakbarov expressed hope that Afghanistan's neighbours will look at the situation in terms of human rights and their responsibility to protect people from suffering and allow Afghan refugees into their countries.

The United Nations registered 627,000 Afghans who have returned from neighboring countries so far this year, he said, and "most of them are from Iran."

Alakbarov reported a significant increase in attacks on humanitarian workers this year.

He said 35 humanitarian workers have been killed and 63 injured, which "represents a 30 per cent increase compared to last year."

He also reported threats and interference involving aid staffers, citing 1,095 incidents in the first six months of 2021, compared to 1,100 in all of 2020.

He said most difficulties faced by aid workers arise from military activity, including having to deal with mines on roads, being caught in cross-fire, and coming under attack from groups that target female health workers, women who do vaccinations and mine-clearing teams.

Alakbarov said that in the current situation, everything is a challenge" and "COVID-19 hasn't made it easier," with deaths from the coronavirus doubling in the last 2½ months.

While the UN has humanitarian supplies in Afghanistan for needs through August, he said, the closure of border crossings could pose future problems.

He added the insuring security at Kabul airport is absolutely imperative.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
United Nations Afghanistan
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp