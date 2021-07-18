STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghanistan withdraws ambassador to Pakistan after abduction of envoy's daughter

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was abducted, tortured and assaulted on Friday by unknown persons in Islamabad.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil

Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: The diplomatic crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan deepened on Sunday after Kabul announced that it will withdraw its ambassador and other senior staff from Islamabad after the abduction and torture of the daughter of its envoy to Pakistan.

Silsila Alikhil, the daughter of Afghanistan's ambassador to Pakistan Najibullah Alikhil was abducted, tortured and assaulted on Friday by unknown persons in Islamabad. She was abducted while riding a rented vehicle and was held for several hours before being released.

She was found near F-9 Park area of the capital with torture marks on her body. "Following the abduction of the Afghan ambassador's daughter in Pakistan, the leadership of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan called back Afghanistan's ambassador and senior diplomats from Pakistan until all security threats are addressed including the arrest and trial of the perpetrators of abduction," the Afghan foreign ministry said in a statement.

It said an Afghan delegation will visit Pakistan soon to assess and follow up on the case and "all related issues", adding that "subsequent actions will follow based on the findings".

Afghanistan Pakistan ties Afghan Pak tensions Afghan diplomat daughter Silsila Alikhil Najibullah Alikhil
