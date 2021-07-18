STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Europe flooding toll over 180 as rescuers dig deeper

Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to visit Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding, later on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Published: 18th July 2021

German district of Berchtesgadener Land has declared the situation a disaster after heavy rain due to flooding.

German district of Berchtesgadener Land has declared the situation a disaster after heavy rain due to flooding.

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The death toll from flooding in Western Europe climbed above 180 on Sunday, July 18, 2021 after rescue workers dug deeper into debris left by receding waters.

Police put the toll from the hard-hit Ahrweiler area of western Germany's Rhineland-Palatinate state at 110 and said they feared the number may still rise. In neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia state, Germany's most populous, 45 people were confirmed dead, including four firefighters. And Belgium has confirmed 27 casualties.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was due to visit Schuld, a village near Ahrweiler that was devastated by the flooding, later Sunday. Her visit comes after Germany's president went to the area on Saturday and made clear that it will need long-term support.

There was flooding Saturday night in the German-Czech border area, across the country from where last week's floods hit, and in Germany's southeastern corner and over the border in Austria.

Some 65 people were evacuated in Germany's Berchtesgaden area after the Ache River swelled. At least one person was killed. 

A flash flood swept through the nearby Austrian town of Hallein late Saturday, but there were no immediate reports of casualties. 

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Twitter that heavy rain and storms were causing serious damage in several parts of Austria.

