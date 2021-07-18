STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Newly-elected Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba wins vote of trust in Parliament

As many as 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process and 83 of them voted against Deuba while one lawmaker remained neutral.

Published: 18th July 2021 10:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 10:36 PM

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba.

Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's new Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday comfortably won a vote of confidence in the reinstated lower House of Parliament. Deuba, the 75-year-old chief of the Nepali Congress, secured 165 votes in the 275-member House of Representatives, the Himalayan Times reported.

As many as 249 lawmakers participated in the voting process and 83 of them voted against Deuba while one lawmaker remained neutral, it said. A total of 136 votes were required for Deuba to win Parliament's confidence.

Deuba took the oath of office and secrecy on July 13 for a record fifth time, a day after a five-member Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice Cholendra Shumsher Rana reinstated the dissolved House of Representatives for the second time in five months.

The lower house was unconstitutionally dissolved by President Bidya Devi Bhandari for the second time in five months on May 22 at the recommendation of then Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. Deuba won the vote of confidence on the first day of the restored House session.

The President had summoned the meeting of both the Houses of the Parliament on Sunday.

