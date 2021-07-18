STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

USD 60000 reward offered after child killed, 5 others shot in Washington DC shooting

Police officers to the scene about 34 seconds after the first gunshot was heard and rushed the girl to a local hospital in a police car, where she was pronounced dead.

Published: 18th July 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Washington, like many other large cities in the U.S., is seeing a spike in violent crime and homicides.

Washington, like many other large cities in the U.S., is seeing a spike in violent crime and homicides. (Express Illustrations)

WASHINGTON: A 6-year-old girl was killed and five other people were wounded when a gunman opened fire Friday night in a Washington, D.C., neighborhood, just feet from where police officers were stationed.
The gunfire erupted shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the Congress Heights section of southeast Washington. 

Police officers who were nearby responded to the scene about 34 seconds after the first gunshot was heard and rushed the girl to a local hospital in a police car, where she was pronounced dead, Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee said. 

Police identified the girl as Nyiah Courtney. Three men and two women suffered nonlife-threatening gunshot wounds. 

ALSO READ: Baseball game suspended after shooting outside Washington DC stadium

"We will do whatever it takes to close this case in a swift and professional manner," Contee said at a news conference on Saturday. 

Officials believe the gunshots — in what Contee called a "brazen" shooting — came from a passing vehicle. Police were expected to release video of the vehicle later Saturday and were offering a reward of up to $60,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. 

"She was starting the first grade this fall and now that won't happen and frankly that is unacceptable to me and it should be to every resident," Contee said of the child.

Community members confronted Mayor Muriel Bowser and other city officials at the news conference, demanding they take immediate action against nearby liquor stores they claim are attracting violence in the area. They described several other recent shootings in the same area.

Bowser and Contee said the community also needs to help police try to drive down violence in the neighborhood. 

"The cowards who committed this crime came into this community, without any regard for human life, without regard for Nyiah's life and opened fire," Contee said. "That cannot and will not be tolerated. It is time for us to say enough is enough."

Washington, like many other large cities in the U.S., is seeing a spike in violent crime and homicides. Homicides in the district are rising for the fourth consecutive year, with over 100 killings already reported in 2021.

While it is typical to see a surge of crime in the summer months, the nationwide spike in crime this year defies easy explanation. Experts point to a number of potential causes: the pandemic that has killed more than 600,000 people in the U.S., worries about the economy, large gatherings after months of stay-at-home orders, intense stress and even the hot weather.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Washington DC shootings USA gun violence Washington DC gun violence mass shooting Congress Heights Nyiah Courtney Metropolitan Police Department
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp