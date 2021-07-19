STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singaporean businessman charged with providing money to IS militant for terror activities

Anyone found guilty of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to SGD 500,000, or both, the Malaysian Home Ministry said.

Published: 19th July 2021 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Image of terrorism used for representation.

By PTI

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean businessman was charged in a court here on Monday with providing money to an Islamic State militant for facilitating terrorist acts in Syria.

Mohamed Kazali Salleh, who was based in Malaysia, is accused of giving SGD 1,000 over three occasions to a Malaysian Islamic State militant Wan Mohd Aquil Wan Zainal Abidin also known as Akel Zainal, who was believed to be the most senior ISIS fighter in Syria prior to his reported death in March 2019, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Kazali was arrested by Malaysian Special Branch officers in December 2018, according to a Channel News Asia report on Monday.

He was deported to Singapore and handed over to the Internal Security Department on January 7, 2019, for investigations into his terrorism-related activities.

He was issued with an Order of Detention under the Internal Security Act (ISA) in January 2019 for supporting the terrorist group Islamic State.

A parallel investigation by the police's Commercial Affairs Department found that in 2013 and 2014, Kazali allegedly provided a total of Malaysian Ringgit 1,500 (SGD 576) and USD 351.75 (SGD450) over three occasions to Akel Zainal.

The funds were purportedly intended for facilitating terrorist acts in Syria, said MHA.

"The act of providing money in support of terrorist purposes, regardless of the amount, is a serious offence under the Terrorism (Suppression of Financing) Act," said MHA.

If convicted, the detention order against Kazali will be cancelled and he will serve the sentence imposed by the court.

"To prevent him from spreading his radical ideas to other inmates, he will be held separately, and will continue to undergo rehabilitation whilst serving his prison sentence," said the ministry.

"An assessment will be made at the end of his sentence whether he has been successfully rehabilitated or remains a threat to society. If he remains a threat, he may be detained further under the ISA," Channel News Asia cited the Ministry as saying.

MHA reminded members of the public not to transfer money or provide support through the provision of services, supplies or any material to a terrorist organisation, or for facilitating or carrying out terrorist acts.

Anyone found guilty of providing property and services for terrorist purposes may be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to SGD 500,000, or both, the MHA said.

"Terrorism and terrorism financing are grave threats to domestic and international security, and global action is required to deprive terrorist groups of funding and materials," added the ministry.

"Singapore is part of this global effort and is strongly committed to combatting terrorism financing, regardless of whether the monies are used to facilitate terrorist acts locally or abroad," the ministry said.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ISIS Singapore Islamic State Mohamed Kazali Salleh Singapore businessman ISIS
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp