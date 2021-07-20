STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli army fires into Lebanon after rocket attacks

A Lebanese security source said the rockets were fired at Israel from the Qlaileh area of southern Lebanon, where a third rocket was also found.

Published: 20th July 2021 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

In this file photo, an Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israel-Gaza border.

In this file photo, an Israeli artillery unit fires toward targets in the Gaza Strip, at the Israel-Gaza border. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel shelled Lebanon early Tuesday, July 20, 2021, in response to earlier rocket attacks, the Israeli army said, as the United Nations urged all sides to show "maximum restraint."

The Israeli army said "two rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory," with one intercepted by air defences while the other struck open ground.

"In response, a short while ago (Israeli) artillery struck in Lebanese territory," the army said. 

A Lebanese security source told AFP the rockets were fired at Israel from the Qlaileh area of southern Lebanon, where a third rocket was also found. 

The source said the Lebanese army had not identified the group responsible for the launch. 

The UN peacekeeping force in the border region, UNIFIL, said it had boosted security in the area and "launched an investigation" in collaboration with the Lebanese military. 

"UNIFIL is in direct contact with the parties to urge maximum restraint and avoid further escalation," it said in a statement. 

The last time rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israel was in May, during an 11-day conflict between Israel and Palestinian armed groups in the Gaza Strip.

In recent weeks, Israeli security officials have expressed growing concern over the deepening economic crisis in Lebanon and its ramifications for border security.

Defence Minister Benny Gantz tweeted: "The state of Lebanon is responsible for the rockets fired overnight, as it allows terrorists to operate within its territory.

"We will not allow the social, political and economic crisis in Lebanon to turn into a security threat to Israel. I call on the international community to take action to restore stability in Lebanon," Gantz said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israel army Lebanon UN peacekeeping force Israel Lebanon Gaza Strip Palestine Israel Palestine conflict United Nations UN
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp