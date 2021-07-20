Pegasus spyware: French prosecutors open probe into alleged media spying
The probe follows the allegations that Moroccan intelligence services used the Israeli malware Pegasus to spy on several French journalists.
Published: 20th July 2021 02:22 PM | Last Updated: 20th July 2021 02:22 PM | A+A A-
PARIS: Prosecutors in Paris said Tuesday they had opened a probe into allegations that Moroccan intelligence services used the Israeli malware Pegasus to spy on several French journalists.
The investigation will examine 10 different charges, including whether there was a breach of personal privacy, fraudulent access to personal electronic devices, and criminal association.
Investigative website Mediapart filed a legal complaint on Monday, and investigative newspaper Le Canard Enchaine is set to follow suit, over the spying claims, which Morocco has denied.