STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken may visit India soon, expected to hold bilateral talks

Blinken is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Published: 20th July 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to visit New Delhi soon. It is learnt that preparations for the high-level visit are underway. There is no official announcement of the visit from either side. However, when in India Secretary Blinken is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar and Blinken have already met thrice in the past one year. After US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin's visit to India, this will be the second high profile visit of the member of Biden administration. The US had lent support to India when it was grappling with the deadly second wave of coronavirus.

Biden administration intervened to expedite procurement of raw materials for Indian vaccine makers and had sent ventilators and other equipment to counter COVID-19.

Jaishankar had visited the United States in May and during his five-day visit discussed a wide range of issues related to shared priorities and regional security challenges apart from the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad).

The COVID-19 situation, vaccines, the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan besides China are expected to figure on the agenda during Blinken's visit. There is no official word on either agenda or on the dates of visit and an announcement may happen soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Antony Blinken India US ties India US talks Blinken India visit
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp