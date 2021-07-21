STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Morocco denies using Pegasus spyware to target French officials

The Moroccan government lashed out at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO's Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians.

Published: 21st July 2021 04:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

Hacking, Cyber Crime, Spyware

The source of the leak -- and how it was authenticated -- was not disclosed.(Representational Image)

By Associated Press

RABAT: Morocco's government has denied reports that the country's security forces may have used spyware made by Israel's NSO Group to eavesdrop on the cellphones of France's president and other public figures.

In a statement late Tuesday, the Moroccan government lashed out at a global media consortium investigating the suspected widespread use of NSO's Pegasus spyware to target journalists, human rights activists and politicians in multiple countries.

The government threatened unspecified legal action.

French newspaper Le Monde, a member of the consortium, reported that the cellphones of President Emmanuel Macron and 15 then-members of the French government may have been among potential targets in 2019 of surveillance by Pegasus spyware on behalf of a Moroccan security agency.

ALSO READ | How does the Pegasus spyware work, and is your phone at risk?

French public broadcaster Radio France reported that the phones of Moroccan King Mohammed VI and members of his entourage were also among potential targets.

"The Kingdom of Morocco strongly condemns the persistent false, massive and malicious media campaign," the statement said. 

"The government said it rejects these false and unfounded allegations, and challenges their peddlers....to provide any tangible and material evidence in support of their surreal stories."

The consortium identified the possible targets from a leaked list of more than 50,000 cellphone numbers obtained by the Paris-based journalism nonprofit Forbidden Stories and the human rights group Amnesty International.

Consortium members said they were able to link more than 1,000 numbers on the list with individuals.

ALSO READ | Moroccan King Mohammed VI's number on list of potential Pegasus spyware targets: Report

Most were in Mexico and the Middle East.

While a phone number's presence in the data does not mean an attempt was made to hack a device, the consortium said it believed the data indicated potential targets of NSO's government clients.

Also on the list were phone numbers in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Morocco and Rwanda, as well as ones for several Arab royal family members, heads of state and prime ministers, the consortium reported.

The Paris prosecutor's office is investigating alleged use of the spyware, and French experts have called for greater security for cell phones of prominent officials.

NSO Group denied that it ever maintained "a list of potential, past or existing targets."

It called the Forbidden Stories report "full of wrong assumptions and uncorroborated theories."

The source of the leak -- and how it was authenticated -- was not disclosed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NSO Spyware Pegasus
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp