STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban wants Afghanistan to become haven for insurgents: President Ashraf Ghani

Ghani promised to address the needs of families of the security force members who have lost their lives while serving their country.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:25 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani (File photo| AP)

By ANI

KABUL: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday said that the Taliban has deep ties with Al-Qaeda and Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, adding that the terror group wants Afghanistan "to become a haven for insurgents".

Ghani made the remarks at Special Operations Command Center in Kabul. "The government will never allow this to happen," President Ghani said. Ghani pledged to provide "any kind of support", for Afghan special operations forces, Tolo News reported.

He promised to address the needs of families of the security force members who have lost their lives while serving their country. "Our goal is to protect Afghanistan, freedom, equality and the achievements of the last 20 years, but the intention of the enemy is dark," Ghani said, "and you prove to the enemy they will take their dreams to the grave."

Ghani said Afghanistan's decision to send a high-ranking delegation to Doha for negotiations was to determine the Taliban's will for peace. "The Taliban made clear many things. Abdullah told me some minutes ago that there is no will for peace among the Taliban. We sent the delegation ... to show that we have the will for peace and we are ready for sacrifice for it, but they (Taliban) have no will for peace and we should make decisions based on this," Ghani said.

Ghani said this Eid has been dedicated to Afghan forces to honour their sacrifices and courage, especially in the last three months. "Afghanistan's security and defence forces have made many sacrifices in the last 20 years, especially in the last three months, to defend this soil and honour this homeland," Ghani said.

Afghanistan is witnessing a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians, Afghan defence and security forces as foreign forces are withdrawing from the war-torn country.

As the Taliban have taken control of several districts across the country, US intelligence assessments earlier have suggested the country's civilian government could fall to the terror group within months of US forces withdrawing.

Thousands of families have been displaced following the surge in violence amid the Taliban offensive against civilians and security forces in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, Afghan officials have accused Pakistan of extending support to Taliban terrorists and providing safe haven to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashraf Ghani Taliban Afghanistan Taliban insurgents
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp