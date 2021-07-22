STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gaza City blast shakes crowded area; one dead and 10 injured

The blast in the Al-Zawiya area collapsed large parts of the house and damaged dozens of buildings and shops nearby, according to the statement.

Published: 22nd July 2021 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 06:44 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion. (Representational Image)

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: An explosion tore through a house in a popular market in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, killing one person and wounding 10, the Palestinian territory's interior ministry said.

It was not immediately clear what caused the explosion.

Explosives engineering teams were investigating; civil defense teams and the police were able to control the ensuing fire.

The blast shook the neighbourhood on the third day of Eid al-Adha, a Muslim holiday.

The Israeli army signalled it wasn't involved, calling the explosion an 'internal' matter in Gaza.

Gaza City is already struggling with heavy damage sustained from an 11-day war in May between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers.

At least 254 people were killed in Gaza during the conflict, including 67 children and 39 women, according to the Gaza health ministry.

Hamas has acknowledged the deaths of 80 militants.

Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed in Israel, along with one soldier.

The World Bank earlier this month said rebuilding Gaza would cost USD 485 million, including up to USD 380 million to repair the physical damage alone.

