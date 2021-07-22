STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India supports Afghanistan government, people for peaceful future: Ministry of External Affairs

In the past weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces.

Published: 22nd July 2021 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

spokesperson Arindam Bagch

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: India supports the Afghan government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday. Addressing a weekly briefing, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011.

When asked whether there has been any plan to help the Afghan military amid the Taliban offensive, Bagchi said: "India and Afghanistan bilateral relations are guided by a strategic agreement that was signed in October 2011."

"As a contiguous neighbour, India supports the government and people in realising their aspiration for a peaceful democratic and prosperous future where the interests of all sections of Afghanistan and Afghan society include women and minority are protected," he added.

Bagchi recalled that External Affairs minister S Jaishankar's speech at the Afghan conference in Geneva, during which the minister reaffirmed India's India's long term commitment to the development of Afghanistan.

In the past few weeks, Afghanistan has witnessed a surge in violence as the Taliban has intensified its offensive against civilians and Afghan security forces with the complete pullback of foreign forces just a few weeks away.

The Taliban now control about half of the 419 district centres in Afghanistan, and while they have yet to capture any of the country's 34 provincial capitals, said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff "As the Taliban seize more territory, the Afghan security forces are consolidating their positions to protect key population centres, including Kabul," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ministry of External Affairs Afghanistan India Afghanistan ties S Jaishankar
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo| EPS)
India can't have parallel legal systems for rich and poor: Supreme Court
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2021: Bookmark these dates on your calendar to catch Team India in action
Supreme Court (File Photo| EPS)
Even if vehicle is rented, insurer liable to pay for accident: Supreme Court
Pet cat Chinu fighting the cobra
Pet cat stands guard against cobra for 30 minutes to save owner’s family in Bhubaneswar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The gates of the Sriram Sagar project being lifted (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Heavy rains lash Telangana, alert in coastal Andhra Pradesh
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
Covid hospitalisation costs equal to average Indian worker's 7-month pay: Study
Gallery
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp