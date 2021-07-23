STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese ride-hailing major Didi Chuxing facing record fine, weeks after US listing: Report

Despite pushback from China against the move, Didi on June 30 went ahead with its debut in New York's IPO, surging 10 per cent.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:00 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese ride-hailing service Didi says it lost $5.5 billion over the past three years ahead of its U.S. stock market debut

Visitors walk past a sign for Chinese ride-hailing service Didi Chuxing at the Global Mobile Internet Conference (GMIC) in Beijing. (File photo | AP)

By AFP

BEIJING: Chinese regulators could hit ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing with a more severe punishment than Alibaba's record fine, just weeks after its contentious New York initial public offering, a report said.

Despite pushback from China against the move, Didi on June 30 went ahead with its debut in New York, surging 10 per cent. However, just days later Beijing announced a probe into the company citing cybersecurity concerns, and ordered its app be removed from stores.

The move sent the firm's shares plummeting and raised concerns about its business outlook. And its problems got worse earlier this month when officials from seven departments, including the ministry of public security, were sent to the firm for on-site cybersecurity investigations.

Didi's decision to go public despite Beijing's displeasure has been seen as a challenge to the leadership, Bloomberg News reported Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter. Regulators are now considering potential punishments that could include a huge fine, suspension of certain operations, or the introduction of a state-owned investor, the report added.

The reprimand could even force a delisting or withdrawal of Didi's US shares, it added. The people said they expected Beijing to impose harsher sanctions on Didi than it did on Alibaba.

Regulators in April hit e-commerce titan Alibaba with a record $2.78 billion fine over practices deemed to be an abuse of its dominant market position, and have since expanded their clampdown to other companies.

Didi's shares closed 11 percent down in New York on Thursday and are now almost 30 percent off their IPO price. China's regulators generally supported the idea of an IPO, but had expressed concerns about Didi's data security practices, according to Bloomberg.

Officials had urged Didi to ensure the security of its data before proceeding in the United States, or to shift the listing to Hong Kong or the mainland instead. China has launched investigations into several other US-listed Chinese tech companies as it beefs up its network security regime and tries to rein in some of its massively influential and popular tech apps. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Didi Chuxing China Didi Chuxing fine Didi Chuxing US listing
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp