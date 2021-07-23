STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Hong Kong police arrest five on suspicion to publish children's books that 'incite hatred of govt'

A day earlier, four journalists from the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were indicted for violations of the national security law.

Published: 23rd July 2021 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 01:16 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers stand guard outside local court in Hong Kong Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Photo | AP)

Police officers stand guard outside local court in Hong Kong Thursday, July 22, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

HONG KONG: Hong Kong police on Thursday arrested five persons on suspicion of conspiring to incite hatred of the government.

The police said that they have arrested five people over children's books aimed to incite hatred of the government, reported NHK World.

They arrested five members of a speech therapists' union, aged between 25 and 28 for producing and distributing three picture books in a bid to explain the background of a series of massive anti-government rallies that rocked Hong Kong in 2019.

ALSO READ | Hong Kong police arrest five trade union members for sedition

A senior police official told a news conference the books could create hatred of the government and incite violent and criminal behaviour.

The official said authorities are particularly concerned because the books were aimed at small children, who could be impressionable, reported NHK World.

A day earlier, four journalists from the now-defunct pro-democracy Apple Daily newspaper were indicted for violations of the national security law.

Most Hong Kongers are doubtful about their future under the Chinese imposed national security law which has left a "chilling effect" on people of the territory since its passage in June 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hong Kong Hong Kong national security law
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF team leaving for Maharashtra (Photo | EPS)
Maharashtra Floods: 70+ people dead in landslide, rain-related incidents
From running barefoot at national meet to Tokyo Olympics, athlete Revathi is an inspiration
Gallery
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
It is Henry Ford who said, “Anyone who stops learning is old -- whether at twenty or eighty. Anyone who keeps learning stays young. The greatest thing in life is to keep your mind young.” While it isn't a crime not to know who AR Rahman is, one must also
'Who is AR Rahman?' Maybe these wondrous achievements by the maestro composer will tell...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp