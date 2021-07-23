India came to our rescue during COVID times: Maldives businessman Mohamed Ali Janah

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Maldives business tycoon Mohamed Ali Janah on Friday said that India saved his country during difficult circumstances created by the coronavirus pandemic and expressed hope that numbers of tourists from India to Maldives will increase as the government is easing restrictions.

"We have had almost 600,000 tourists coming to Maldives under very difficult circumstances. Most of the tourists come to Maldives from Russia followed by India. Because of the high numbers of COVID-19 patients in this part of the world, the government temporarily closed the borders, but then now they again open so I'm sure that India would overtake Russia. I would say that Russia and India saved Maldives, during these very difficult circumstances," Janah told ANI here.

Talking about India as an investment destination, Janah elaborated that business communities from both countries can get together and diversify. "I think it is high time that Maldives also follow that path. And Maldivian businessmen could get together with Indian businessmen and diversify our businesses into this part of the world," he added.

The businessman further highlighted that relationship between India and Maldives is like that of brothers and sisters.

He said, "We have not fought wars, we have been very good to each other like we are like brothers and sisters, so I think this is the right time to take that advantage. My message to the Indian and the Maldivian business communities is this is the right time to sit and discuss how business communities from both countries could help each other."

Mentioning the purpose of his visit, he said India and Maldives relationship is at its best and it is a window of opportunity for business communities of both countries. "I believe it is a preferential relationship that has come with the new government in the Maldives. So my visit here is to seek opportunities and lead as the first businessman to come here and seek investment partners," Janah emphasised.

Janah is also the president of the International Federation of Asian and Western Pacific Contractors Association, which consists of 22 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, which includes Australia, New Zealand, India, Nepal, and Japan.

Speaking further, he said: "I think this is the right time to take advantage and India leading the way to support Maldives is a very good sign for all the businesses in the region."