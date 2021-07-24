STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Roadmap 2030: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrives in London for talks

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs said he will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest with his counterpart in the UK.

Published: 24th July 2021 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla (Photo| Twitter/ @MEAIndia)

By PTI

LONDON: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla arrived in London on Friday on a two-day visit to the UK to conduct a detailed review of Roadmap 2030, a 10-year plan that was unveiled in May for the UK-India partnership on the road to a free trade agreement (FTA).

Announcing the visit, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said he will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest with his counterpart in the UK. Shringla's UK counterpart would be Lord Tariq Ahmad, Minister of South Asia in the Foreign Office.

The Roadmap 2030 was adopted at a virtual summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson to elevate bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership and guide cooperation over the next decade in the key areas of trade and economy, defence and security and climate change, among others.

"During the visit, the foreign secretary will meet with his counterparts and conduct a detailed review of bilateral relations with particular focus on the implementation of the 2030 Roadmap," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing in New Delhi.

"He will also discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said. It is understood that the evolving situation in Afghanistan is likely to figure in Shringla's engagements in London.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Harsh Vardhan Shringla Roadmap 2030 India UK talks Ministry of External Affairs
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp