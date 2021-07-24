STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US hospital donates Covid-related medical equipment to India

The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media release said.

Published: 24th July 2021 10:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 10:58 AM   |  A+A-

A laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and the Statue of Liberty wearing face masks to spread awareness

A laborer carrying goods on his handcart looks at an artist painting a mural of Marilyn Monroe and the Statue of Liberty wearing face masks to spread awareness about Covid. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A hospital based in the American state of Maryland has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and two continuous positive airway pressure therapy (CPAP) machines for COVID-19 relief in India, an Indian-American non-profit body has said here.

Sewa International, USA received the medical consignment from MedStar Foundation during a recent event in Maryland.

The consignment includes N-95 equivalent masks, face shields, gloves, goggles, and full-length PPE attire, a media release said on Friday.

Right after the event, the donated material was sent from Hyattsville, Maryland to Sewa International's Atlanta, Georgia, warehouse in seven 18-wheeler trucks, it said.

"This is the largest in-kind Medical equipment donation Sewa has received from a hospital system in the US. Sewa is sending the PPE to Trinidad and Tobago and to a few countries in South America which are experiencing the second wave of COVID-19 cases. The CPAP machines will go to India," said Professor Sree Sreenath, former president of Sewa International, who was present at the event.

The PPE will help patients as well as frontline COVID-19 workers such as physicians, police officers, firefighters, and healthcare workers to stay safe while they strive to stop the spread of the pandemic said Dr Siva Subramanian, Indian-American community leader from Washington DC, and pediatric cardiologist at the Georgetown Medical Center, which acted as liaison between MedStar and Sewa International.

Dr Anita Roy, who received the PPE on behalf of Sewa International, thanked MedStar for their donation.

The coronavirus has so far killed 4,19,470 people, along with 3,12,93,062 confirmed infections, in India, according to the data released by the government on Friday.

ALSO WATCH:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fighting Covid Covid 19 in India
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp