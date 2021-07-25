STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NRI businessman Yusuffali MA selected to the board of Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry

Yusuffali is the only Indian on the 29-member board, which is primarily made up of Emirati business owners and CEOs.

Published: 25th July 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 04:16 PM   |  A+A-

Youssufali MA

Chairman and Managing Director of LuLu Group Yusuffali MA (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of Abu Dhabi & Dy. Supreme Commander of UAE Armed Forces issued a resolution to form a new Board of Directors for Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI), chaired by Abdullah Mohamed Al Mazrouei and prominent Indian businessman Yusuffali MA as the vice-chairman.

ADCCI is the apex govt. body of all business established in Abu Dhabi and functions as an effective bridge between the Govt and business sector. Each of the business establishments in Abu Dhabi, one of the wealthiest and most influential economic hubs in the region, has to be licensed by ADCCI.

Yusuffali is the only Indian in the 29-member board, which is primarily constituted of Emirati business owners and CEOs, a release said here.

Commenting on the appointment Yusuffali said “truly a very humbling and proud moment in my life. My sincere gratitude to the visionary leadership of this great country and I will strive to do my best towards justifying the great responsibility entrusted upon me. Apart from working for the growth of Abu Dhabi economy &  the larger business community, I will sincerely work towards further boosting the Indo-UAE trade relations”.

HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan recently had honored Yusuffali with the 'Abu Dhabi Award 2021', the highest civilian honor for his almost 5-decade long contributions in the fields of economic development & philanthropy.
 

