Typhoon In-fa hits China's east coast, cancelling flights

SHANGHAI: Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday, July 25, 2021, after airline flights and trains were cancelled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.
The typhoon made landfall in Zhoushan in Zhejiang province, state TV reported, citing the national weather agency. It forecast rainfall of 250-350 millimetres (10-14 inches).
"People should not willingly go outdoors," the bureau said.
The typhoon was packing winds of 155 kilometres (95 miles) per hour and gusts up to 191 kph (120 mph) when it dumped rain on Taiwan. It knocked down tree branches but no deaths or injuries were reported.
Hundreds of flights at Shanghai Pudong and Shanghai Hongqiao airports were cancelled and more were expected to be cancelled on Monday, state TV reported. Shanghai closed parks and the riverfront Bund district, a popular tourist area.
The international airport in Hangzhou, southwest of Shanghai, also cancelled flights.
Train service to Ningbo, a port city south of Shanghai, was suspended, according to state TV. The Zhoushan Bridge that connects islands near Ningbo was closed, as were schools, markets and businesses in Zhejiang province.
On Saturday, large container ships were moved from Yangshan Port in Shanghai, one of the world's busiest shipping centres. State TV said a ship lock in Nantong, which abuts Shanghai to the north, stopped releasing vessels into the Yangtze River.
Meanwhile, in central China, the death toll rose to 58 after record rains hit the major city of Zhengzhou on Tuesday, state TV reported. The rains flooded a Zhengzhou subway tunnel where at least 12 people died, knocked out power to a hospital and other buildings and left streets filled with mud.
Rescuers used bulldozers and rubber boats to evacuate residents of areas that still were underwater, according to the Shanghai news outlet The Paper.
SHANGHAI: Typhoon In-fa hit China's east coast south of Shanghai on Sunday, July 25, 2021, after airline flights and trains were cancelled and the public was ordered to stay indoors.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Emotional and happy to embrace each other: Mary Kom congratulates Chanu Saikhom Mirabai
Nath slams Chouhan on MP's investment 'reality', says state lacks 'environment of trust' under BJP rule
Regional parties should form national front for 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sukhbir Singh Badal
Nine dead, three injured in multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district
Have enjoyed all positions in BJP, now bound to high command decision: BS Yediyurappa
Telangana's historic Ramappa Temple receives UNESCO World Heritage site status