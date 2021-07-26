STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Bangladesh records highest daily COVID deaths of 247 and 15,192 new cases

The country earlier witnessed the record high 231 COVID-10 deaths on July 19, while the highest 13,768 single-day cases on July 12.

Published: 26th July 2021 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 12:54 AM   |  A+A-

People shop at a market ahead of Eid-al Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh

People shop at a market ahead of Eid-al Adha in Dhaka, Bangladesh. (Photo| AP)

By PTI

DHAKA: Bangladesh on Monday recorded 15,192 new COVID-19 cases and 247 fresh deaths, the highest in one day, as the country's health facilities are facing mounting pressure amid a stricter nationwide shutdown.

According to the directorate general of health services (DGHS) data, the total death toll stands at 19,521 and the number of infections at 11,79,827.

The country earlier witnessed the record high 231 COVID-10 deaths on July 19, while the highest 13,768 single-day cases on July 12.

"Fatalities rose by 247 deaths in 24 hours when 15,192 infections were reported. This is a new record both in terms of deaths and infection cases," the DGHS said in a statement.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has placed Bangladesh at 11th position in the list of countries witnessing higher deaths and on 12th position in terms of COVID-19 cases.

Bangladesh on Friday reimposed a 'stricter' 14-day nationwide shutdown to contain the spread of coronavirus, amid mounting fear that easing of restrictions ahead of Eid when tens of millions of people returned to their villages may result in a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The government said everyone must stay indoors as offices, courts, garment factories and all other export-oriented industries will remain closed.

"The stricter lockdown has been ordered for the next 14 days, unlike the previous restrictions export-oriented factories will come under its purview," a cabinet division spokesman said on Friday.

Bangladesh's health authorities, who set a deadline to vaccinate 80 per cent of the country's 170 million population by next year, said the procurement process was already underway by reaching deals with different countries and companies.

According to DGHS data, Bangladesh has so far vaccinated some 7.3 million with the first dose while over 4.3 million people have got the second jab.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bangladesh covid deaths coronavirus crisis COVID cases
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics makes a Namaste gesture as she prepares to leave in a car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
I dedicate my medal to the people of India: Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp