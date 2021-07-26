Four injured, paramilitary vehicle damaged in blast at Pakistan's Balochistan province

By PTI

KARACHI: Four people were injured and a Pakistani paramilitary vehicle was damaged in a blast on Monday in the country's restive Balochistan province, police said.

The incident took place when an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded outside the main gate of the vegetable market in Hazar Ganji on the outskirts of Quetta, a spokesman for the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department said.

"The blast left four passerby wounded, while a Frontier Corps vehicle was damaged," he said, adding that two of the injured are in critical condition.

The Frontier Corps is a paramilitary force of Pakistan that is currently stationed in the provinces of Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order while overseeing the control of the country's borders with Afghanistan and Iran.

The explosion was caused by a timed device, which had around one kg of explosives, the spokesperson said.

The blast was powerful enough to shatter windows of nearby buildings, he said.

Terrorists and insurgents have in recent times stepped up their attacks at public places and on security personnel and installations.

On July 15, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack in Pasni coastal area, while a terror strike on security forces in late June at Sangan area in Sibi district left five Frontier Corps personnel dead.

On July 1, five soldiers were injured in a bomb attack at Askari Park on Quetta's Airport road.