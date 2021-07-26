STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban terrorists kill 43 in Afghanistan's Malistan district

Among those killed were two young men whose father said they were killed while leaving the area with their families and that they were not government employees or security force members.

Published: 26th July 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town

Supporters of the Taliban carry the Taliban's signature white flags in the Afghan-Pakistan border town. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GHAZNI: Taliban terrorists shot and killed 43 civilians and security forces members in a district in Afghanistan's Ghazni, local media reported citing residents.

Similar occurrences have been reported in other areas as well, ToloNews reported.

Among those killed were two young men whose father said they were killed while leaving the area with their families and that they were not government employees or security force members.

"Taliban terrorists after entering Malistan district committed war crimes and killed civilians who were not involved in the fighting. They attacked people's homes and after looting their property, they burned residential houses," said Mina Naderi, a civil society activist from Ghazni who read a joint statement from Malistan residents at a press conference in Kabul on Sunday.

ALSO READ | UN: Women, children casualties on the rise in Afghanistan

"In the centre of Malistan district, they (Taliban) also destroyed and looted shops," she added.

This comes amid an ongoing offensive by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Recently it was reported that a group of gunmen killed "over 100 civilians" in the Spin Boldak district of Kandahar province.

The Afghan Interior Ministry confirmed the report, blaming the Taliban for the "murder of civilians."

"The brutal terrorists on the order of their Punjabi bosses (Pakistan) ambushed the homes of the innocent Afghans in certain areas of Spin Boldak, looted the homes and martyred 100 innocent people," said Mirwais Stanekzai, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Interior.

In recent weeks, the Taliban have carried out deadly attacks against Afghan forces and civilians.

Since May, the terror group has taken control of crucial border crossings with Iran, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The Taliban now claim to control about half of the country's roughly 400 districts. However, verifying such claims is difficult.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Malistan
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp