STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China denies imposing unofficial ban on commercial ships with Indian crew

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that after consulting relevant departments, it has been found that China has never imposed such restrictions.

Published: 27th July 2021 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

BEIJING: China on Tuesday denied imposing an unofficial ban on commercial ships with Indian crew to berth in its ports, saying that Beijing has never imposed such restrictions and the reports were "not accurate".

Asked about the reports of the unofficial ban, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a media briefing here that after consulting relevant departments, it has been found that China has never imposed such restrictions. "The relevant reports by the media are not accurate," he said.

All India Seafarer & General Workers Union in a recent letter to Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal sought the Indian government's help in saving the jobs of thousands of Indian seamen, as companies are not recruiting them for the China-bound ships.

The seamen's body has claimed that as many as 20,000 seafarers are "home" because of this reason. The Union in its letter said, "From March 2021, any ship reaching China Port and having Indian seafarers as a crew on it, China government is not allowing all those ships to enter into the port."

According to the Union, around 80 per cent of seafarers on various ships come from India, and "without them, the shipping industry will collapse and will be in big disaster". Earlier, two commercial ships with Indian crews had to divert to ports in other countries for crew change as the vessels had to wait for months to get the anchorage in Chinese ports.

A ship named "Jag Anand" with 23 crew members, after a six-month-long wait to unload its Australian coal cargo, last year had to travel to a Japanese port to change the stranded crew following refusal by Chinese officials citing COVID-19 protocols.

Another ship named MV Anastasia with 16 Indian crew, carrying Australian coal, waited for months to deliver cargo to Caofeidian port in China.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China India China ties India China shipping Chinese Foreign Ministry China bound ships
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics makes a Namaste gesture as she prepares to leave in a car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
I dedicate my medal to the people of India: Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp