STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China sends new ambassador to US amid strained ties

The U.S. currently has no ambassador in Beijing, although President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO and State Department spokesperson.

Published: 29th July 2021 11:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 11:25 AM   |  A+A-

Shi cautioned that the state of U.S.-China relations would limit the influence of any ambassador.

Shi cautioned that the state of U.S.-China relations would limit the influence of any ambassador. (File photo | Reuters)

By Associated Press

BEIJING: China's new ambassador to the United States outlined the challenges the two countries face in what has become an increasingly competitive and contentious relationship while refraining from any criticism in short remarks after arriving to take up his new post.

"China and the United States are entering a new round of mutual exploration, understanding and adaptation, trying to find a way to get along with each other in the new era," Qin Gang said in remarks posted by the Chinese Embassy in Washington after his arrival Wednesday.

Qin's arrival comes as relations with the U.S. have plunged to their worst level in decades with no sign of bottoming out. The two sides remain sharply at odds over a host of issues, including trade, technology, cybersecurity, human rights and China's increasingly assertive foreign policy under President Xi Jinping. 

Qin, 55, most recently was one of China's nine vice foreign ministers and has been ministry spokesperson twice, gaining a reputation for tart responses that have now become standard fare among those in that position.

"His open remarks towards the West and the U.S. are tougher than Chinese ambassadors of previous terms," said Shi Yinhong, professor of international relations at Renmin University in Beijing. 

The U.S. currently has no ambassador in Beijing, although President Joe Biden is expected to nominate Nicholas Burns, a former ambassador to NATO and State Department spokesperson. 

Relations between the countries nosedived under Biden's predecessor, Donald Trump, but high-level meetings this week in Tianjin, China, again lay bare the deep divisions between them. 

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng told U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman that the United States was the "inventor, and patent and intellectual property owner" of coercive diplomacy. 

In a separate meeting with Sherman, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China would not tolerate what it considered U.S. interference in its internal affairs and key development interests.

Sherman, in an interview after the meetings, said human rights are not just an internal matter and called on China to work with the United States on global issues as a responsible great power.

Qin replaces Cui Tiankai, who was ambassador to the United States for eight years during a steady deterioration in ties. 

Qin served three tours at the Chinese Embassy in London and headed the Protocol Department but has not held any positions directly responsible for relations with the U.S., according to his official resume on the ministry website. 

As head of protocol, he worked directly with Xi and has extensive experience accompanying Chinese leaders abroad. 

Shi cautioned that the state of U.S.-China relations would limit the influence of any ambassador.

"Under the current circumstances of full-on competition and struggle between China and the U.S., I don't think any ambassador could have a significant impact on relations, no matter whether he is intended to be tougher or milder in implementing policies," he said. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US China bilateral relationship ties President Xi Jinping Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman Qin Gang Chinese embassy US
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp