STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travellers

At present, unvaccinated people travelling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from.

Published: 30th July 2021 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

German federal police officers check passengers arriving from Palma de Mallorca for a negative Corona test as they arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.

German federal police officers check passengers arriving from Palma de Mallorca for a negative Corona test as they arrive at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BERLIN: Germany will require people entering the country who haven't been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting Sunday.

The change approved by the Cabinet on Friday applies to people 12 years old and above.

It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany's relatively low case rate.

School holidays in some German states will end in about a week.

At present, unvaccinated people travelling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from.

People crossing into Germany by other means of transport will now also have to prove their status.

Authorities are expected to conduct spot checks at land borders rather than impose blanket controls.

People arriving from countries listed in Germany's highest risk category as virus variant areas will also have to present a test if they are vaccinated or have recently recovered.

That list currently includes Brazil and South Africa but no European countries.

Germany's disease control centre said this week that more than four-fifths of the infections in Germany are still domestic, but there has been an increase in infected people who were probably exposed to the virus abroad -- particularly in Spain and Turkey, two popular vacation destinations.

Germany's infection rate remains much lower than several other European countries, but it has been creeping higher since hitting a low of 4.9 new weekly cases per 100,000 residents on July 6.On Friday, the figure stood at 16.5 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.

That is worrying officials at a time when the more contagious delta variant has become dominant in Germany and elsewhere in Europe, while vaccinations have slowed.

By Thursday, 51.5% of Germany's population was fully vaccinated and 61.5% had received at least one vaccine dose.

Authorities are trying to come up with creative ways to whet more sceptical Germans' appetite for vaccination.

On Friday, a vaccination centre in the eastern town of Sonnenberg offered a free bratwurst to all comers -- which, according to regional public broadcaster MDR, was met with a bigger uptake than usual in the first few hours.

Health Minister Jens Spahn noted that "in general terms, travel is easier with a vaccination -- the vaccinated spare themselves testing and, in principle, don't have to go into quarantine."

He added that "the offer of vaccinations for everyone in the summer stands. We have enough vaccine."

As well as tweaking the entry rules, the Cabinet decided Friday to simplify Germany's risk category system.

It is cutting the number of categories from three to two -- eliminating the lowest tier, for which barely any practical restrictions applied anyway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Germany unvaccinated travellers coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp