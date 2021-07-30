STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Policeman killed in grenade attack during patrolling in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the blast, saying such acts of cowardice cannot deter the resolve of the police to fight against terrorism.

Pakistan police

Pakistan police commandos stand outside a government office. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

PESHAWAR: A police constable was killed and another injured on Friday when an unidentified person threw a hand grenade at their van during routine patrolling in Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Peshawar City police chief Ahsan Abbas said a team of Rapid Response Force targeted in the attack on university road near Karkhano market in tribal Khyber district was on routine patrolling when the incident occurred.

As per the initial report, the police team accompanied by assistant commissioner arrested a shopkeeper from Karkhano market on charges of violating Covid SOPs.

The shopkeeper was being taken to the police station in the van when an unknown person threw a hand grenade at the vehicle, killing one policeman and injuring another, police said.

Security teams have rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area.

A team of bomb disposal unit has been called to determine the cause of the blast.

It is premature to make any comment on the nature of the blast, Abbas said.

