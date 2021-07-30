STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UN extends CAR arms embargo despite China appeal to lift it

The council adopted the resolution, which also extends targeted sanctions on individuals and companies, by a vote of 14-0 with China abstaining.

Published: 30th July 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2021 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

United Nations

United Nations (Photo | AP)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council extended the arms embargo against the Central African Republic for a year on Thursday despite an appeal from China to lift it, saying the government hasn't met UN benchmarks including ensuring the protection and control of all weapons.

The council adopted the resolution, which also extends targeted sanctions on individuals and companies, by a vote of 14-0 with China abstaining.

US deputy ambassador Richard Mills welcomed the renewal of the arms embargo, travel bans and asset freezes, calling the measures critical to promoting peace and security in the Central African Republic.

He stressed that there is no military solution to the crisis in the country, known as CAR.

The mineral-rich Central African Republic has faced deadly inter-religious and inter-communal fighting since 2013 when mainly Muslim Selaka rebels ousted then president Francois Bozize, prompting reprisals from mostly Christian militias.

A peace deal between the government and 14 rebel groups was signed in February 2019.

But after the constitutional court rejected Bozize's candidacy to run for president in December, rebels linked to him tried to prevent the elections and then attempted to seize power from President Faustin Archange Touadera who won a second term.

France's UN Ambassador Nicolas De Riviere, whose country sponsored the resolution, told reporters after the vote it is particularly important in the deteriorating context of the Central African Republic, with a very worrying amount of violence and violations of human rights and international humanitarian law.

The spread of arms is clearly part of the problem and their control remains a major issue for the security of the country, he said.

But China's deputy UN ambassador Dai Bing strongly disagreed, saying that since December's successful elections, the security situation in the country continues to improve.

When the council imposed the arms embargo on CAR in December 2013, he said, the intention was to help restore order.

But in reality, the arms embargo has become an obstacle that hampers the CAR government's efforts to strengthen its security capabilities," Dai said.

The resolution notes that CAR authorities, the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, and the Economic Community of Central African States also supported lifting the arms embargo.

It also noted that the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against CAR has approved all exemptions from the arms embargo requested by CAR authorities -- a point stressed by France's De Riviere who said these exemptions are important to equip and train their army.

The ultimate goal is indeed to lift the embargo for the Central African forces: that is why the Council has set up benchmarks to accompany the CAR's progress, he said.

Russia's deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky urged CAR to meet the benchmarks so the council could consider lifting the arms embargo next year.

China's Dai reiterated that the council should fully lift the sanctions against the CAR at an early date in light of changes in the situation.

The resolution extends the arms embargo to July 31, 2022 and reiterates the council's readiness to review the arms embargo.

It also extends the mandate o the panel of experts monitoring implementation of all sanctions until Aug.31, 2022.

Last month, the panel accused Russian military instructors and the CAR forces they are supporting of excessive use of force, indiscriminate killings, the occupation of schools and looting on a large scale -- allegations Moscow strongly rejected.

In a 40-page report obtained by The Associated Press, the panel said it collected testimonies from a large number of local officials, government military and internal security forces, and community-level sources in multiple locations in the country who reported the active participation of Russian instructors in combat operations on the ground.

 The panel said many of the officials and other sources reported that Russian instructors often led rather than followed CAR troops as they advanced on different towns and villages in a counter-offensive against rebels linked to Bozize.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov categorically denied the allegations as yet another lie, saying Russian military advisers couldn't take part and didn't take part in any killings or lootings. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Central African Republic arms embargo united nations
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp