STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Singapore warns to cancel permit of permanent residents, pass holders not complying with Covid safety measures

Incoming travellers will have to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction test on arrival and before the end of their isolation.

Published: 31st July 2021 04:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 04:57 PM   |  A+A-

People are barred from intentionally standing too close to someone else in a queue, or sitting on a seat less than one metre from another individual in a public place, according to the regulations.

Before departing for Singapore, they have to present a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore on Saturday warned that it will cancel the permit or pass of permanent residents and long-term pass holders who do not comply with the new COVID-19 safety requirements.

"Permanent Residents (PRs) and long-term pass holders who fail to comply with the new requirement may have their permit or pass cancelled," Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a release.

This came with the announcement of Singapore tightening border measures for travellers from Australia and China's Jiangsu province after an increase in COVID-19 cases in those places, the Straits Times reported, citing the MOH.

The new measures will kick in on Monday at 11.59 pm.

Incoming travellers - with a travel history to Australia within the last 21 days - will have to serve a 14-day stay-home notice (SHN), up from seven days, the Channel News Asia reported citing MOH statement.

The travellers will have to do so in either a dedicated facility or at their place of residence.

Those who opt for their place of residence must be staying there alone, or with household members with the same SHN duration and travel history.

They must also have travelled to no other region within the last 21 days.

Incoming travellers will have to take a COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on arrival and before the end of their isolation.

They will also be required to do antigen rapid tests on the third, seventh and 11th day of isolation.

Before departing for Singapore, they have to present a negative PCR test taken within the last 72 hours.

Meanwhile, incoming Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders with travel history to China's Jiangsu province within the last 21 days will have to serve a seven-day SHN at their place of residence.

They will also have to take a PCR test on arrival and before the end of their isolation.

Travellers from other parts of China are allowed to go about their activities in Singapore without having to serve an SHN if their PCR test on arrival is negative.

Short-term travellers with an air travel pass with travel history to Jiangsu province within the last 21 days will not be allowed to enter Singapore.

The MOH said it will continue to adjust border measures to manage the risk of imported cases.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 in Singapore Covid 19 Pandemic
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp