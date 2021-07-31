STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK PM Boris Johnson, wife Carrie expecting second baby

The couple married in May of this year in a private ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

Published: 31st July 2021 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and partner Carrie Symonds (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s wife, Carrie, said Saturday that she is expecting the couple’s second child.

Carrie Johnson announced her pregnancy in a post on Instagram in which she also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.

“At the beginning of the year, I had a miscarriage which left me heartbroken,’’ she wrote. “I feel incredibly blessed to be pregnant again, but I’ve also felt like a bag of nerves.”

Johnson said she hoped to welcome her “rainbow baby” around Christmas. Rainbow baby is a term used to describe a child born after a miscarriage, still birth or the death of an infant.

The 33-year-old environmental campaigner and former Conservative Party communications director said she wanted to share the news about her miscarriage to help others.

“Fertility issues can be really hard for many people, particularly when on platforms like Instagram it can look like everything is only ever going well,’’ she said. “I found it a real comfort to hear from people who had also experienced loss so I hope that in some very small way sharing this might help others too.”

The Johnsons married in May of this year in a private Catholic ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London. Their first child, Wilfred, was born in April 2020.

The prime minister had four children with his second wife, Marina Wheeler, and has fathered at least one child outside of his marriages.

The baby will be the fourth born to a sitting British prime minister this century. Tony Blair and David Cameron’s wives also had babies while their husbands were in office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Boris Johnson Britain Carrie Johnson
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp