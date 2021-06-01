STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China stands with India, will provide full support to combat second wave, says FM Wang Yi

The BRICS meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through video conferencing.

Published: 01st June 2021 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 06:02 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (File Photo| AFP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Asserting that Beijing stands with New Delhi amid the COVID-19 crisis, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Tuesday said all BRICS member countries including China will provide support and assistance to India as it fights against the second wave of the pandemic.

"I once again expressed my sympathy to India amid a new wave of the pandemic. In this trying time, China stands with India and all BRICS countries. As long as it is needed by India, all BRICS partners including China will provide further support and assistance at any time. And we are confident that India will certainly overcome the pandemic," said Wang Yi at BRICS foreign ministers' meeting.

BRICS is the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The BRICS mechanism aims to promote peace, security, development and cooperation.

The meeting was chaired by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar through video conferencing.

Besides Wang Yi, the meeting was attended by Brazil Minister of Foreign Affairs Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, and South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor.

In his opening remarks, Jaishankar said: "India has assumed the chairship of BRICS on its 15th anniversary. We have come a long way from the first time our foreign ministers met in New York in 2006. The principles that guide our grouping remain consistent over the years."

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi India Covid cases Covid second wave in India BRICS member countries
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Madhavan Nair
    Indians or the world don't want another virus Covid-20.
    22 hours ago reply
Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp